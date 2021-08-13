Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $112,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.99. 2,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

