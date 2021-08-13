GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

