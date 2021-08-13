MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $88.10 million and $33.31 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00150605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.76 or 0.99719928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00855506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

