Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $344.11

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock.
ANSYS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.22.
In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
