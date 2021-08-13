Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $344.11

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

