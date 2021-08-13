Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $83.19. 81,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

