Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

PEAK stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.67. 26,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,827. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

