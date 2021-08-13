Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 14,441 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.08. 180,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

