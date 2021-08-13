The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 3rd Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes makes up 3.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.71% of The Howard Hughes worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.