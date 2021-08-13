WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

WW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 34,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,853. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

