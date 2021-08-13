Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 1,320.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 1,320.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMADY shares. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. 38,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.81. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

