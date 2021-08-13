AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 1,254.5% in July

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,254.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APYP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,590,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,814,422. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

