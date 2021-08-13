AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 1,254.5% in July

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,254.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APYP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,590,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,814,422. AppYea has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
AppYea Company Profile
