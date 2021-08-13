Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Target were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $261.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

