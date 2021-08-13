Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $166.19. 441,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

