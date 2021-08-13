Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.