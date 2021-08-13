Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

