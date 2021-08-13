Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 10,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

