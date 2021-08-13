Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 25.03. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

