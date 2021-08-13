Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price at $76.00

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms have commented on CCDBF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF remained flat at $$57.56 during trading hours on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.