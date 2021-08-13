BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $1.68 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00137048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.63 or 0.99935629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00855420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.