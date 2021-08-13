Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $807,227.98

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $807,227.98 and $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

