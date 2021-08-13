Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce sales of $6.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $7.02 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $45.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,272. The stock has a market cap of $848.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.