Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 32,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

