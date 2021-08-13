9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Announces Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NMTR remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 815.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

