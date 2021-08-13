Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,128. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

