Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.91. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

