LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 9.6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.84. 39,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $107,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $73,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $61,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

