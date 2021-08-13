2,782 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,032. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

