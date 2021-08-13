Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,836. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

