Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.77. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

