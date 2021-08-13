Tuttle Tactical Management Buys 243,084 Shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Acquisition accounts for about 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Accelerate Acquisition were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 125,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,397. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

