Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

