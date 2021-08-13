Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

