Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 16,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

