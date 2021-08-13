Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.33. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

