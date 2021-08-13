Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.84. The company had a trading volume of 900,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

