$0.34 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 18,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,819. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

