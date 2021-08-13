Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $6.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $24.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,137. The stock has a market cap of $500.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.