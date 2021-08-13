Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.91. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

