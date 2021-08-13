Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.32. 13,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

