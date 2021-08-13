Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 10,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $701.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

