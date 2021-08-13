DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSOCIALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.