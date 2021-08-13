SIBCoin (SIB) Hits One Day Volume of $2,822.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $662,196.60 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,260.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.99 or 0.06895643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.11 or 0.01353440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00378892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00132380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.74 or 0.00572269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00344865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00295909 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,347,805 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.