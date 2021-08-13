Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 674,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.