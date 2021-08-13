TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 15,612 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.71. 99,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.