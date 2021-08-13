TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $429,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 21,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.