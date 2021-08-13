TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.78. 19,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $636.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $302.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.