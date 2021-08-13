TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,312. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.