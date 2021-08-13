Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 12,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

