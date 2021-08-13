Apria (NYSE:APR) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.72

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Get Apria alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.