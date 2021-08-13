Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.57

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $232.57 and last traded at $232.01, with a volume of 2720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.54.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

